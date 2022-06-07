Owo Massacre Has Lent Credence To Our decision To Form ESN – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB says Sunday’s massacre of innocent worshippers at a church in Owo, Ondo State, has again brought to the fore, the need for other regions to support its armed group, the Eastern Security network, ESN.

On Sunday, gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, with dozens killed and several others injured.

Police had said preliminary investigation showed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while others took different positions around the church before firing shots.

Reacting to the incident through its Media and Publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB condemned the terrorists attack.

It said it had repeatedly suggested that Christians should stop their dependance on the government of Nigeria for security of life and properties, as according to it, the current regime has only one interest and that is Fulani interest.

“Fulani terrorists masquerading as politicians and security agents, are the ones heading Nigeria Army, Police and other security agencies and are responsible for the recruitment of terrorists who were massacring innocent Christians, Muslims and Non-Muslims,” it said.

The group equally advised the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN to stop just condemning attacks from these terrorists or praying for God’s intervention and start acting in defense of Christians in Nigeria.

“CONDEMN does not raise people from graves therefore we suggest again to Christian Association of Nigeria CAN that the only remedy is to be prepared to withstand the terrorists and jihadists who were sponsored by unfortunate politicians and government of Nigeria to eliminate every citizen in the country.

“In view of this sacrilegious activities and dastardly act, we call on Biafran Christians, Biafran Jewish observers, Biafran religion observers, as a matter of urgency, to organise themselves, form their Association and other reputable institutions and organisations in Biafraland for their own good and find a unique way to support and equip already established iron dome “the ESN” operatives to protect the land and ensure they protect their churches any day of worship including protection of all markets in the southern part of the country, providing security for the people and their properties.

“ESN has the training, strategy and toughness to confront them and ensure that they do not set their foot in our land but we need support.

“IPOB needs maximum support of politicians, men and women of God and all the above mentioned bodies that may deem it fit to constitute themselves into a strong body and unit or associations.

“All children of God and religious bodies throughout Biafraland should as a matter of urgency, support this call now that we have the right people and perfect arrangements to safeguard our land.

“The killing machine targets Politicians, successful businessmen and women, reverend fathers, Bishops and Pastors so as to scare you from worshiping God in Churches, Synagogues, other worship centers and locations.

“Our people must understand that IPOB is ever ready for difficult, sacrificial task for the love of our land.

“They kidnapped Methodist Prelate and his bishops, N100million Naira paid which is non-comparable with their lives and for confession sake, IPOB/ESN was vindicated of direct allegations of kidnapping, false allegation of being the Unknown gunmen, killings and burning of properties.

"We are ready, we need your support and we cannot afford to allow them to continue terrorising our land," the IPOB said.

