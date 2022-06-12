Monday, June 13, 2022
Ondo Governor accused of bribing Judges with 2019 model SUVs

Owo Bloodbaths: Ondo Cancels Commemoration Of June 12 Celebration

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration slated for today.

According to the statement government, this is consequent upon the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday 5th June, 2022.

“The cancelation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

“Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack”.

