“Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and His ways past finding out! […] For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things.” – Romans 11:33, 36

Deep into his letter to the Romans, Paul seemed to pause. Having detailed so many insights about the Gospel, he seemed to have reached the end of his vocabulary. Amazed by what he had learned about God, he expressed being overwhelmed with the process of trying to explain these insights.

He realized God’s wisdom and knowledge are profound. His riches are beyond our ability to comprehend. His judgments are “unsearchable.” We cannot know these judgments or decisions. We cannot even search them out.

We cannot track the paths He has traveled. We might seek a roadmap, but we have a limited understanding of where He is going or what He will do. We cannot grasp what He is thinking about; this is beyond our capabilities. No one has counseled Him. He has no advisors. He does not ask us for our opinions before He acts.

God does not owe anyone anything. He already has everything. He can create more of anything at any time. We cannot teach Him; He knows everything. He is the focal point for all of creation. Everything is of Him, from Him, and to Him.

How would you describe what you know about God? Think about His creation, His power, and His promises. Think about all He has done for you! It is amazing that He loves us and that His mercy is new every morning! Worship Him and give Him glory.

*Reflection Question:*

Write your own psalm of praise for all God has done for you.

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for all You have done for me. I commit my life to serving You. I worship and praise You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 11

