Over 3,500 less privileged persons from the 21 local government areas of Anambra state on Saturday received free healthcare services from the BATISHE Medical Outreach which took place in Awka.

The medical outreach is sponsored by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the International Conference centre, Awka, venue for the exercise, people with different ailments trouped in in distress and left the arena with joy and with gift items, having been treated free of charge.

Speaking with newsmen, the Head of the BATISHE Health Mission Medical Team, Dr Adebola Odunsin said their principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported the initiative for them to come to the people of Anambra and deliver the message of good health and goodwill, to show what the country will look like under his command.

According to him, given the qualitative health service the outreach offered in Anambra, the people would want to associate themselves with a party and a leader that will continue to do such for them in better and bigger ways in future.

“We all know that healthcare is well understood and we are here to propagate that message that healthcare is for everyone irrespective of inclination.

“So, we are here providing qualitative healthcare services in the area of general outpatient, eyecare, dental care, antenatal, care for pregnant women and also the unborn children and we also have the genotyping unit to assist Nigerians in making decisions regarding their genotypes.

“It is a laudable initiative to bring quality health service to the people. Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to use this as a showcase to say that he understands the language of health and he understands that for the people to do well, they need to live well.

“And we are bringing it down to their communities and cities, so that we can have a better and healthier Nigeria,” he said.

Dr Odunsin revealed that there are long term benefits to the exercise because a healthier population breeds a more innovative and productive population and we can achieve so much.

He said; “We have underscored the fact that a lot of Nigerians are not taking care of their health and that’s the sole essence of this event, to bring the services to the people.

“This service is open to all Anambra people irrespective of party, tribe, religion or any other consideration.

“Africans are predisposed to hypertension and diabetes and we are also seeing a lot of people with eye issues

“The wellness of people should supercede any other consideration and that’s what our principal has demonstrated by this outreach.”

On her part, Nurat Adebayo, Coordinator for BATISHE Medical outreach explained that the outreach is to promote the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to tell Nigerians that there is hope for a new Nigeria.

“As at today, we have conducted many successful surgeries free of charge because the payments for these services have been paid for.

“We are saying that Anambra people should come together and vote for a candidate they can trust, who has the interest of the less privileged in the society. Look around the hall and see the category of people here,” Adebayo noted.

She disclosed that the outreach will be a continuous exercise as they are headed to other parts of the country.

“This is not limited to any party. We are only promoting the candidacy of our principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Anambra people who benefitted from this exercise should go down and spread the message of the new Nigeria which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to build.

“It is possible and we can achieve that, with our votes,” she concluded.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Chinenye Odika expressed surprise that a Presidential aspirant would care so much about the health needs of the citizens, even when they are yet to assume office.

“I heard that they are having a medical outreach so I came to have them check my teeth.

“It is not easy because so many people that are here do not have money to check their health.

“But because of this opportunity, they are now smiling home. So, it is a great idea for a candidate to bring out their money to sponsor this kind of thing,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Chief Osita Ayogu from Ayamelum LGA said he received treatment for his eye problem, saying they Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their mandate.

In his words, “They treated me for eye problem. They have checked me and gave me lens and drugs. They also treated my mother.

“I came with two buses loaded with my people and they are being attended to.

“They did well and Anambra people appreciate that Tinubu is our mandate.

“We support Tinubu/Shettima because we haven’t witnessed this kind of thing since I started seeing politics, free drug, free transportation. So we will vote for him.”

On their parts, Amaka Chukwulobelu from Oraukwu Idemili North who received treatment for her eye problem, Okoli Justina from Umuchukwu, Orumba South LGA and Chukwuka Ibe from Orumba South, prayed God to bless Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and assured him of their votes and those of their families.