Over 200 Teachers Inducted into Anambra First Lady’s Healthy Living School Club

Over two hundred teachers drawn from the six education zones in Anambra State were on Tuesday, inducted into the ‘Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo’ school club.

The school club is an initiative of the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo.

The programme, which aimed to set up Healthy Living Clubs in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state, will serve as formative grounds for education and exposure of school children, teenagers and youths to the basics for healthy living and how to incorporate them in their daily lives.

The event which took place in Awka, featured the flag-off of the first phase of the ‘introduction of Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo’ as a valid club in two hundred secondary schools in Anambra State

Inducting the teachers who will serve as club ambassadors, Mrs. Soludo who joined virtually, said her Healthy Living Club is a product of deep passion and is focused to guide the students on the routines for healthy and happy life and build an army of healthy living enthusiasts.

She charged the club members and the teacher ambassadors to ensure that every club member represents the brand in character, appearance and understanding.

She reminded the teacher ambassadors that they have been called up for something historical and must carry the brand with utmost diligence, urging them to take up their duty with commitment, while calling on them to groom the students in line with the standards that have been set.

“The challenge for us as a government and as mothers is to take meaningful steps to begin to take back our society by grooming children who will be embodiments of virtues, values and positive living and that’s what this initiative is all about.

“When you look at what is happening in the society today, you see that we are facing an existential threat in the kind of lifestyle our children have adopted, be it in terms of what they eat or their character.

“We must begin to change these things and that’s what Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo is all about,” the Anambra first lady emphasized.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, and his Youth Development counterpart, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba, in their separate remarks, described the initiative of the governor’s wife as crucial approach for quality healthy lifestyle especially among the young people.

They called on Anambra people to align with her vision in order to create sustainable healthy living environment.

The State Coordinator, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, Mrs, Ezinwanne Oti, while reeling out guidelines and vision of the club, urged the teacher ambassadors and students to be alive to responsibilities in order to meet up with the expectations of the club.

On her part, the State Chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, commended the initiative as a noble one, saying the idea to catch the children young will ensure that Anambra’s future is bright.

“This is part of the plan by the Soludo administration to holistically overhaul the system in the state for the better.

“Today, our children are venturing into drugs, negative relationship and other unwholesome practices. The governor’s wife believes we can begin to change these things through our educational system and at a very tender age.

“That’s vision and focus and in ASUBEB, we are willing and waiting to partner in this project,” she noted.

In a vote of thanks, a teacher ambassador, Mr. Ugochukwu Anyafulu and a student, Miss Chinemerem Ofoleta, appreciated the governor’s wife for the initiative for quality lifestyle.

The event was climaxed with a walk on war against drug abuse.

