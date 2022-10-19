General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said Monday that the Boko Haram insurgency killed 100,000 people, uprooted over two million people, and cost $9 billion in damages (N3.24 trillion).

On the second day of the Third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, which was conducted at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Irabor revealed this information during his presentation.

He claimed that despite modest advances into the northwest, the insurgency is now only active in a small portion of the former militant strongholds.

The CDS added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been able to “tremendously” expand internal security operations thanks to budgetary provisions totaling N2.5 trillion over seven years.

Nevertheless, he regretted that the amount received was just 35% of what the Forces needed and less than 0.5% of the GDP (GDP).

He claimed that militancy had evolved into crude oil theft when discussing the Forces’ activities in the Niger Delta.

He acknowledged that the National Security Strategy has deficiencies, but claimed that these might be filled by political leadership initiatives, military actions, and public opinion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu stated that if elected, he will advance the work of his party despite difficulties the world community is now confronting while delivering a message of kindness at the retreat.

Tinubu said while reiterating what the President inherited upon taking office: “If elected, I will give due honour to your efforts and your legacy. I will work in the spirit of further unity and national purpose that informed the creation of our party and which characterised the work of your government.”

“Most importantly, the ways and means of a Tinubu government will be devoted to further project and prosper the Nigerian people because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform our beloved land.”

“Consider these three promises to build on the positives and growth of your nine-point agenda.”

These are just a few of the many campaign promises and songs that the general public has been listening to lately. Will this one be any different, or will it be more of the same, with more words than actions and results?