In a bid to improve the integrity of the judiciary and ensure expeditious dispensation of corruption trials, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) held a 2-day capacity building workshop for Judges.

Speaking at the event which held at the NJI in Abuja, the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN said the event was organised to examine relevant legislations government have put together and discuss how best to utilize them in eradicating corruption.

“It is no longer news that our system is bleeding to death as a result of corruption and requires urgent attention, hence the need for this workshop,” he said.

Prof. Owasanoye who was represented by ICPC board member, Hon. Justice Adamu Bello, Rtd, explained that the existing legislations, although beautifully crafted, required the interpretation of judges for their effective usage.

“Beautifully-crafted legislations cannot speak for themselves, they require the expertise of the judiciary by way of interpretation and adjudication of statutes enacted to achieve the eradication of corruption,” the Chairman stated.

In his remarks at the event, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola noted that the capacity building workshop was meant to keep judges abreast of all relevant legislations in handling corruption cases in their different courts.

Justice Ariwoola who spoke through the administrator, NJI, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, stressed the need for judicial integrity as well as upholding the code of ethics of the judiciary, stating that it was very critical to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.