‘Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.’ Proverbs 16:3 (NIV).

The teacher explains to us in this passage that before we do anything it is best to trust totally in God and not in ourselves. However, we are not always good at committing the business of our life to God, are we?

Some people commit their work only superficially. They say the project is being done for the Lord, but in reality they are doing it for themselves. Others give God temporary control of their interests, only to take control back the moment things stop going the way they expect. Still others commit a task fully to the Lord, but put forth no effort themselves, and then they wonder why they do not succeed.

We must maintain a balance: trusting God as if everything depended upon Him, while working diligently as if everything depended upon us. What are we involved in at this time that needs to be committed to the Lord?

Every aspect of our lives, no matter how trivial we think it may be, ought to be placed in His hands, so that we give God permission to do as He desires. And as He works, so do we, using the skills, wisdom and knowledge to do our very best. We are to become intimate with God in whatever we do and every decision we make, and then He will lead us in the path we are walking upon.

Prayer:

‘Dear Lord, you know what I am involved in just now. I commit this project to you and trust that as I work well you will establish all that concerns me. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

What will it take for us to commit to the Lord all that we are involved in? How hard is it for us to leave a venture in His hands, rather than taking back control when things are not going according to plan?

Is our God big enough and mighty enough to be trusted with the outcome of our plans? If we truly desire success, we have no other alternative but to commit all to Him.

Be Greatly Blessed!