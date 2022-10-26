Each time I think about it, there is always a feeling of I wouldn’t have, I would have etc. There is nothing in the past that should be made to stand shoulder to shoulder with ones present. After all, the later glory will always be better than the former.

Such feeling of I should have and I shouldn’t have each time ones past is remembered shows the progression of ones mind not one of stagnation.

If ones past are remembered and one still has a feeling of complacency and top-notch, there is need to check the level of growth one has achieved in the positives.

As much as ones past should be a twilight in the presence of ones present state, it however contributes greatly to ones future assessment too.

Past were things done in the present per time but gone, oftentimes they are not done, dusted, forgotten or erased from the memories of both friends and fiends, which most times become the undoing of many as well as the good luck of others.

People tend to be judged by their actions in the past, the assessment tool for their future engagement.

Since the beginning of the presidential race of 2023 election, the past and its power to make or mar the future is heavily reinforced.

Nothing is too small, too negligible and infinitesimal a past life, not when future assignment is involved..

The very past one thinks is too small might pull down a whole future and makes it unattainable. Ugly past are like a tiny hole in a ship. As little as it may look, a whole ship may be wrecked and sunk by it.

Future makes the past very relevant. Words spoken in good conscience, action done off the cuff, emotions expressed innocently are often tools and ammunitions come handy when the future of one is in contest.

What is in the past didn’t happen in the past, they were actions taken in the present which future turned into a past when it eventually became the present. Past are today’s actions moved backwards by the dawn of day and night

Ones action today becomes past when the future becomes the present and the present the past. Life is a circle, a chain of connectivity, each action affects the other.

Live your present with diligence, act responsibly, speak courteously, be nice and live without garbages. What doesn’t matter today might be the very thing that may make or mar your future.

The omissions and commissions, the negligence and shady acts, the secret and behind the door acts, the inglorious expression of emotions and passions which ordinarily may not make sense in the present may be a huge case of life and opportunity destroyer when ones future opportunities are in contest .

Not many will pass the test of diligence, decency and responsiveness if their past are questioned, interrogated and beamed with the blinding light of public criticism.

Be deliberate about your now. Be conscious of your life behind closed doors. It might appear hidden and dark, it may seem secluded and covered, like air, it whizzes off unknown to you , into the very hands that will torment you with it when you future is in contest.

Our Past are powerful tool in the hands of our foes and friends. A determinant factor of what becomes of us tommorow. Our future is a product of what we make out of our today. Live your today diligently, be deliberate about it , be responsible about it, leaving no traces of bad breath and foul air that may hunt and hurt you in the future.

Imagine what would have happened to Obi, if his past speaks contradictorily to his present life ? His future undoubtedly may be marred.

Becareful of your actions. Be deliberate about them. They may hunt and hurt you when it matters most. Think about the past and the future before you engage in any deal, ultrances and outburst.

How sweet and pleasant, how bitter and irritable your past will be if replayed? Would it still reflect ones present stands and claims?

When Your past hunts and hurts, instead of uplifts and extols , ones very future may be bleak and frustrated.

I saw a trending video of Festus Kayemo asking why we find it difficult to support any new face outside the old and recycled faces of Atiku, Buhari, Tinubu etc. Now that the new face is here, making tremendous progress, causing revolution in the political space, same Kayemo is kicking and fighting the revolution.

This is a real case of ones past speaking against their present action, which may mar their future engagement.

What about FFK? One may ask, FFK is one man whose past are constantly opposing his present, his past zig while his present zag. What a life style!!

Be a gentleman, maintain a good track record, if replayed in the future might not contradict or make ones present life style look off the bar .

We are on a journey, whatever we do, say etc will somehow get back to us when lest expected.

# Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com