The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has disclosed that alliance talk with his counterpart in Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour failed due to pending court cases.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV monitored by the News Chronicle, the PDP candidate noted that those pending court cases can affect the candidature of the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Mr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran further revealed that the presidential candidates of both parties, the PDP and Labour Party are aware of the alliance talk.

“When Peter Obi called me because I met with Peter Obi. And my principal also called me, which is Atiku Abubakar, on this matter. Peter Obi said your principal will call you and I will also call the other guy. Let us first discuss whether or not an alliance will work amongst you.

And I said I don’t have a problem with alliance, the problem I have is how are we going to go into it not gambling by making sure we put our best foot forward,” he narrated.

Jandor, as he is popularly known, further disclosed that the alliance would have worked if the best among the two is being put forward.

