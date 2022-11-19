Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has celebrated music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame on their 41st birthday anniversary.

P-square, who are ardent supporters of Obi and the “Obidients” movement clocked 41 years of age November 18.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Obi wished the music stars more blessings on their big day.

He thanked the singers for lending their voices to the “OBIdient movement.”

The former Anambra governor assured that “Our labours will never be in vain.”

He wrote, “My dear @rudeboypsquare and @PeterPsquare of the P-square Fame, I wish you more blessings as you celebrate your birthday today.

“Thank you for lending your voice to the OBIdient movement. Our labours will never be in vain. Happy Birthday, P-square!.”

Obi is contesting for Aso Rock’s top job against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amongst others.

Obi is 61 years, Atiku is 75 years old and Tinubu is said to be 70 years.