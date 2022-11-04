“But as for me, I watch in hope for the LORD, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.” *– Micah 7:7 NIV*

Some have written many hymns. Others have written thousands. Bessie Doolittle seems to have written just one. The only known hymn she wrote was “How Cheering Is the Christian’s Hope.” Other than composing this hymn, little is known about her today.

In this hymn, she described how here on earth we may find ourselves toiling in a “wilderness of woe.” In these moments, we should be reminded that God has prepared a “land of rest where saints with Christ will reign.” There we will meet our loved ones “and never part again.”

What glorious things we have to look forward to! Doolittle urged us to want these moments on earth to fly by. She advised us to pray that Jesus would “quickly come” and to realize how much we should long see Him on “that blissful shore.”

This hymn was Bessie’s contribution to believers, a cry that we would find hope in Jesus. We shouldn’t be discouraged by trials but should rejoice in all God has promised for the future.

The Bible reminds us that Jesus has gone to prepare a place for us. He told us in His Father’s house are many mansions, and He promises to come again and receive us to Himself (John 14:2-3). What a glorious hope!

What would be your message to future generations? What about you? Are you ready for your future – here and in eternity?

*Reflection Question:*

What message do you want to leave for future generations?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that in the midst of life, I can hope in You. Thank You for taking away my fears and burdens. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Micah 7