Our Great Intercessor

‘But Moses sought the favour of the Lord, his God. “Oh Lord,” he said, “why should your anger burn against your people, whom you brought out of Egypt with great favour and a mighty hand?”‘ (Exodus 32:11)

Favoured child of God, do you know that Jesus is constantly interceding for you?

Sitted at the right hand of our Heavenly Father, He’s always praying for you, blessing you, and loving you.

Do you remember the story of Mosses and the Israelites?

Whilst God was giving Moses the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai, the Israelites revelled in atrocities under the leadership of Aaron below.

In their impatience, they had made for themselves a golden statue, bowed down to worship it and then claimed it was the god who had delivered them from slavery to the Egyptians. In effect, they turned their backs on our Father.

But Moses interceded. He remembered God’s true nature and prayed for Him to be merciful.

And God listened.

Although the Israelites deserved His anger, God was willing to forgive and restore them to Himself.

Moses plays an integral part in this narrative. He was the intercessor who stood in the gap that separated the Israelites from their God. A gap broadened by sin.

Imagine, if the intercession of Mosses was so effective, how much more when Jesus intercedes for us?

James 5:16 says that the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

If God listened to Mosses prayer, how much more will He listen to the perfectly righteous Jesus Christ?

And in that, we’ve found favour with God. Not because we’re gifted, powerful or perfect.

Rather, it’s because of the perfect sacrifice and intercession of our Lord Jesus.

So whenever you feel weak, defeated, or that your prayers don’t seem to be effective, remember, Jesus is interceding for you Himself, and His prayers are surely effective.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for sending Jesus to intercede for me.

For it’s only through His finished work that I can even stand in your Holy presence.

Lord, draw me close to your heart and teach me your ways.

Help me to keep in mind that Jesus is always praying for me.

Whatever I need, whatever I’m afraid of, whatever I’m worried about, I know that Jesus is already praying on my behalf.

And if Jesus Himself prays for me, I can surely trust in Him.

Bless your Name Lord. I’m truly honoured to be your child and have Jesus as my personal Intercessor.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

