Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has averred that his team will do everything to defeat Real Sociedad later today.

The former Barcelona skipper made the remark in a press conference yesterday.

Xavi also provided update about some of his players as they hope to secure their first win of the season.

He said “Real Sociedad is a rival that does many things well. They’re a good, intense side. Our goal is to win.”

“Frenkie de Jong is a spectacular player, with a lot of leadership. I see him more as an interior, but he can also adapt to playing as a pivot. As a full-back? I don’t see him there.”

“I feel that the pressure is directed at me and this is what I tell the players, that the pressure is directed at me now. I want them to play without fear.”

“Koundé’s registration? We are waiting. There’s no news.”

“Aubameyang? We don’t know what will happen… Right now he’s our player, he’s important but the circumstances will tell.”

“Busquets’ red card? I have players who can play there. Kessié, De Jong and Pjanić for example.”

“Ferran Torres? He’s trained very well this week. He’s focused and 100% involved. He has to be a key player for us. He’s also a goal scorer. I see him more on the wing, but he has the ability to play in the middle as well.”

“We are going to fight for everything, but we have to be humble and work hard. Against Rayo we had to win, but we weren’t clinical at all.”

“I count on Balde. He has done a great pre-season. I think Balde is a great player who’s capable of competing with Alba.”

“We practice direct free-kicks every training session. There’s a list.”

“Koundé? I prefer him as a centre-back.”

“Perhaps we value a loan for Pablo Torre.”