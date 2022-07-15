Don’t think we don’t know! Just don’t pretend about it, worse still play the ostrich. Your hunchback is obvious, no matter how you hide your face, we know who you are and your very “beautiful antecedence” which among other things have given Nigerians red eyes.

You remember your games in 2015? Reinforced in 2019? Too fresh to be off your memory. We have forgiven you, but have not forgotten and will never forget, as long as those very elections keep being an accessory before the fact , making the very ordeal and pains we pass through as a nation very palpable.

By name you are Independent but in deeds and actions your independence is with flaws.

We have friends and relations as staff of INEC, we don’t hate them, only that we are not comfortable anymore with their dependency on the powers that be, being not just an dependent umpire, but a willing tool, the claws of the monkey, to get the nut for the undeserved persons.

Yesterday has gone! We can allow that rubbish to slide. Like water off the duck’s back we can shake it off.

Today is a new dawn with the zeal, with a movement never seen before. Trying to go back to the mess of Yesterday and make it the fate of today wouldn’t be funny.

We have evolved! INEC Nigerians have evolved!, the revolution isn’t a walk on the park, it is more than a tea party, it is a tsunami, a Tornado, a maffian cult , try those your shylock and “highest bidder gets it all”, we will not only change it for you, we would resist and ensure the correct things are done.

We have evolved, old things have passed away. This is a new dawn of political consciousness. A new dawn of voters’ enthusiasm. A new dawn of “votes must count regeneration”. A new dawn of politics of excellence competence, against party and ethnic bigotry.

You have in the past cashed out from the various elections deals , smiling to the banks. Each election year has a way of adding weight to your deep pockets. This is the juicy part of your work, collect it as it flows in, but where the problem is, is when your greed and pecuniary insatiability becomes a gateway for the rape of the masses’ will.

We will resist it with all that we have.

You may decide to join the movement. You still have the right to either be on the opposite side or sit on the fence . No wahala! . The only thing that may erupt fierce revolution is when the will of the masses are skewed under your watch again.

To those who feel that Obi-dient movement is out for Testing! Testing the microphone only to be put into public use any other time but 2023, your flight into the world of imagination, shouldn’t be allowed further. A quick u- turn back to the world of reality, a world of pragmatism, should be a better choice.

To my fellow compatriots who are daily irked by the daily shedding of blood, rising of the cost of living etc be encouraged in this struggle, confident in the reassuring words of 1Cor 15, “Therefore my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your Labour is not in vain”.

INEC! THE LEAST YOU CAN DO IS TO BE OBI-DIENTLY YUSUFUL IN MAKING THE VOTES OF THE MASSES COUNT. THIS ISNT TOO MUCH OF A FAVOUR!

Do this and your many years of sin of announcing riggged results would be forgiven.

This is no more a fight for the Nigeria masses. It is not just a movement for the youths . No! It is now the concerns of both human and spirit.

Try any how INEC, if the human factor misses you, the Spirit, the aggrieved ancestors of this great nation ,who weep and shed tears of how the good old days of a prosperous nation have suddenly turned into a theatre of blood shed and loot of her resources wouldn’t miss you.

Just behave and be dispassionate in conducting a fair and square elections. We win, we win. We lose we lose! Just be fair.

Jarlath Uche Opara