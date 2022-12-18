“The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God.” *– Luke 2:20 KJV*

Andrew L. Skoog was born in Sweden on this day in 1856. After his family immigrated to America, Andrew had a very diversified career as a church music director, schoolteacher, organist, newspaper editor, and Sunday School superintendent. For several years, he served on the Minneapolis city council. He also wrote more than 300 hymns and anthems.

In his biographical profile, J. Irving Erickson described how Skoog “wrote songs that were simple, rhythmic, joyous, and full of hope.” This was never clearer than his Christmas anthem, “Our Day of Joy Is Here Again.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Erickson described, “Skoog caught the joy of Christmas in simple fashion.” He communicated the basic story of the Gospel in just a few words.

This began with a cry to join the heavenly choir, singing “with voices clear and strong,” singing “Glory to our God … glory to our Lord and King.” It was a reminder of their message of peace and goodwill.

Skoog reminded listeners, “When darkness lay upon this earth, a glorious light did shine.” God demonstrated His love by sending a gift of priceless worth.

Reflecting the humility of being born in a manger, it was so amazing that God’s own Son should humble Himself so dramatically to become an example for all of us.

The world is full of people who know elements of the Christmas story. But how many know the Savior?

*Reflection Question:*

How can you proclaim your joy of the Savior’s birth to a weary world?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to reach the lost with the Good News. Thank You for filling my life with joy. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke 2