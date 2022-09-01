Life is beyond what ones mind can comprehend. We may live together but our life is different.

Nothing is a one- size- fit- all mould. We may be age mates, twins or even class mates; our clocks tick differently.

Born into same family, sharing same gene and privileges; our clocks still tick differently.

Nothing in life should be seen as a one single mathematical equation, xy_yz= zyx. It does not work that way, unless one is ready to experience at all times wrong answers.

Our clocks tick, differently too, each, keeping to the pace of its timing mode.

Each time you look at the ticking of my clock as a yardstick for yours, either you overstretch yourself running to catch up with me with the accompanying emotional hurts and pains or you gloat over your fast timing pace with the poff and pride that come mostly with it.

Nothing in life is cast in one single mathematical equation. Yours might be addition while mine takes a multiplication slant. Some might equally be a substraction or a division.

However , we will at our pace achieve the very essence of our life. 3+3= 6. 9-3= 6. 2×3=6. 2÷12=6.The whole essence is to achieve 6. Some achieve theirs faster through addition and multiplication, others through the struggle of subtraction and the pains of division make it.

Each time we judge ourselves with the single lens of classmates and age mates, we unconsciously create unfair mould for all to pass through either for validation, vilification or otherwise.

Our being classmates and age mates are mere situational, a coincidence not a destiny or a race for competition.

We may be brothers and sisters from same parents. Being my elder or younger has nothing to do with who I become, how, when and where I achieve my essence in life.

I may be younger but my clock ticks faster. It has nothing to do with you and shouldn’t be a mould to assess the ticking of your clock.

Until we cease from seeing life from the mirror of a competitive race for supremacy; until we begin to appreciate the uniqueness of our individual difference, until we stop seeing age mates, classmates, siblings etc as one single mould with a definite assessment timing device with a ticking pace that should be across board; we would continue to judge and misjudge destines.

Life begins at any time, It might be at 20, at 30 , at 40, at 50, or 60. It begins at anytime according to the pace of the ticking of ones clock.

Some got married early, while others didn’t. Some achieved financial independence early while others didn’t, the list is endless.

We are all different, assessing all with same measurement might be discriminatory and unfair.

Live your life. Live your reality and your truth.

None is a yardstick unto another, no time is for all to built assessment criteria on. Each with their timing. For some it is slow and steady for others a sprint and a marathon.

Whatever time it takes one to begin ones life, matters less. Begin at whatever time and pace, the most important is achieving the very essence of ones life.

Run your race, maintain your lane, stay conscious, be competitive with no other than with yourself. Be the best you , you can be without unhealthy comparism.

Competition kills, it depresses, it even gives one a false sense of who one is.

Leave this idea of we are colleagues, we started work the same time, we graduated same period. Were you born same time, same minutes, same second by same parents? Forget this misleading charge of no be same one head, if he can do it why wouldn’t I. Bros things are not how they look. Calm down and follow your pace.

This is ember month with an ember that may either burn you to chars or help to warm the dullness and coldness in you. The usage and approach matter a lot.

I am Jarlath, you are Juliet, the two sounds same almost but they aren’t. You are Tony and she is Tonia, slightly same but they are not same.

The truth is we all have our lanes and destinations, we may all be in same race but not in any competition. If there is anybody you should complet with, that person is you. Compete with yourself and make sure you are at all times maximising the very energy, potential and opportunities in you. Anything outside this, two things are bound to happen to you either you overstretch yourself trying to meet up with your competitors ahead of you or you would be overwhelmed with hubris being ahead of your competitors.

# Jarlath Opara