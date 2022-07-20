It was a session of grief and tears, as a valedictory session was held on Tuesday in honour of the member representing Aguata Constituency Two in the Anambra State House of Assembly, late Mr Okechukwu Okoye.

The valedictory session for the late lawmaker who was beheaded by unknown gunmen earlier this year, was attended by the state legislators and family members.

At the session, dignitaries who spoke demanded for justice for the dead lawmaker.

Emotions went wild when the Aguata Two Catholic Church Choir, which the late lawmaker was the director and leader, delivered the popular Christian hymn by Philip Bliss entitled ‘It Is Well With My Soul’ and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Right Hon Uchenna Okafor broke down in tears.

The Assembly in a resolution called for the arrest and prosecution of those who had a hand in the death of late Okey, assuring that it would do all within its powers to secure justice for the soul of their colleague.

According to the speaker, who read the resolution, “this is one killing too many and we cannot continue like this in our state.

“We all know that it is not in the character of Anambra people and indeed Igbo people to shed blood.”

Meanwhile it is being touted that the widow of late Okey Okoye, Mrs Ngozi Okoye may be drafted to contest for the vacant seat that was occupied by her late husband.

Giving this indication, the Majority leader of the Assembly, Mr Nnamdi Okafor moved a motion at the floor of the Assembly that his widow be used to replace her husband contending that late Okey Okoye remains the 30th member of the House.

The Minority leader of the Assembly, Mr Onyebuchi Offor moved a motion, laying a curse on the killers of the lawmaker.

“This is evil and we are laying a curse on the people that killed this young man.

“They will know no peace and they will not hear the cry of new born babies in their respective homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the elder brother to late lawmaker, Mr David Okoye who made a shocking revelation, alleged that his younger brother was assassinated.

“We thank the Anambra state House of Assembly and the Anambra state government for all that they have done so far and we thank everyone for their support.

“But we the family members are demanding for justice over the death of our brother because he was killed for nothing.

“After the ransom of N15 million was paid and yet they killed him.

“There must be justice because our brother was assassinated for whatever reason they have but we insist that they must be brought to book to face justice,” he cried out.

Speaking on behalf of former lawmakers, Mr Okey Aronu who had represented the same Aguata II Constituency lamented that the membership of the state Assembly is not a money spinner to warrant Okoye”s kidnap and consequent killing.

He described the late lawmaker as a good christian who led a simple and unassuming life style to the admiration of all and sundry.

Deputy Governor of the state Dr Onyeka Ibezim who represented Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the event, reiterated the state government’s resolve to tackle issues of insecurity head-long, adding that there is no safe place for criminals in the state.

“We are not sleeping until we clear our state of criminals and already we are winning this war against insecurity and everywhere they are we shall continue to hunt them down.

“We are combing bushes to get them and they will all be brought to book,” the governor promised.

The late lawmaker was kidnapped by gunmen on the 15th May, 2022 at Oraeri in Aguata LGA of Anambra State, alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

Days after, their heads were deposited at a very far location in Amichi in Nnewi Council Area of the state.