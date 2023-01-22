The Director General (DG) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has said that the Bioenergy Development Programme of the agency designed to adapt Anaerobic Digestion Technology for biogas production, could create 10,000 jobs along the value chains.

Prof. Mustapha stated this in a special presentation on NABDA Day at the just concluded Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo 2023, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in Abuja, with the theme: “Actualising Effective Diversification of Nigerian Economy Through STI”.

In the presentation captioned: “Actualizing Effective Diversification of the Nigerian Economy through the Science of Modern Biotechnology Practice”, Prof. Mustapha emphasized the significant role the application of modern biotechnology can play in the diversification of the country’s economy.

He said: “The Agency has developed prototype digesters and enhanced bioenergy biochemical procedure for improved biogas generation from biodegradable organic feedstock.

“The digesters, which are in 250 Liters, 500Liters and 1000 Liters and the optimization formula, are designed to serve households, small and medium enterprises and to assist in valorization of biodegradable feedstock. NABDA has patented the technology and MoA was signed with the Rural Electrification Agency for deployment of the technology to rural communities. It is capable of creating 10,000 jobs for unemployed youth and women and improving environmental hygiene.”

Identifying the usefulness of biotechnology in the areas of health/medicine, agriculture, industry and environment, he noted that “Biotechnology makes use of biological systems and organisms to develop technologies and products that help improve our lives and the health of our planet, and plays a key role in protecting our planet’s resources, driving a strong economy, and enhancing people’s lives.”

“It is predicted that by the year 2050 the world’s population will be 9.7 billion people, nearly 2 billion more than we currently have on our planet.

“These people will depend on biotechnological innovation to create viable ways to produce the food we grow, the materials we use, and the fuel that helps transport us.

“Biotechnology gives us solutions derived from nature that drive food and farm innovation, Biobased manufacturing, and the utilization of cleaner energy,” he added.

Prof. Mustapha highlighted the agency’s research efforts towards enhancing crop yields for quality and improved food production through genetic modification in agricultural biotechnology. On the Maruca resistant leguminous crops (like the Maruca Resistant Cowpea officially launched and released for commercialization in 2021), he said: “More than 7.4 million tons of dried cowpea was produced worldwide with Africa producing nearly 7.1 million tons (IITA, 2017). Nigeria as major producer and consumer accounted for 48% of production in Africa and 46% worldwide. The Grains cultivated on 7 million hectares of land with an Average yield of 350 Kg/ha.

“Therefore, the need to control pest cannot be overemphasized as: (there is) up to 90% yield loss for Grains to Maruca (one of the most devastating insect pests of cowpea in Africa); Estimated Revenue loss at 400kg/ha – 35.52 billion naira; A threat to Food and nutritional security.

“Socio-economic Benefit: A 20% yield increase per hectare translates to forty-eight billion naira (N48, 000, 000,000) annually at N120, 000 per tonne which also contribute to addressing the national cowpea demand deficit of about 500,000 tons and also improve the national productivity average of 350kg/hectare; Job and wealth creation; export of cowpea to other countries and increase in GDP.”

The NABDA helmsman disclosed that NABDA is about to release Tela Maize, a drought tolerant and insect resistant variety to increase food production and promote economic diversification.

According to him, Tela Maize (which experts had said will save farmers about N268bn spent annually on insecticide), has high productivity. He said it will help farmers to produce more reliable harvests and enhanced grain quality due to decreased insect damage and drought tolerance.

The Professor of Chemistry touched on several other research products of NABDA exhibited during the STI EXPO 2023, while appealing to investors to come and collaborate with the agency for them to work together to create wealth and boost Nigeria’s economy via the application of modern biotechnology.

He said: “I implore you all to become advocates of Science, Technology and Innovation in your respective organisations in order to trigger the development of ST&I to fast track the nation’s socio-economic growth and sustainable national development thereby improving the quality of life of the citizens. Encourage the private sector to invest in NABDA RESEARCH.”

Noting that Africa as a continent still has a long way to go in biotechnological advancement, the NABDA DG lamented that no African country featured on the list of top 25 global biotechnology companies in the private sector, rated based on their stock market value, or market cap, as determined by BioSpace.

In their separate goodwill messages, guests at the special presentation applauded NABDA for its remarkable research endeavours in the area of biotechnology that are greatly adding value to the economy.