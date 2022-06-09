Other Primaries: MURIC Felicitates with Kola Abiola, Kwankwaso, etc

Thursday, June 9, 2022
Afenifere’s Comparison of Igboho to Prophet Muhammad – What You Should Know

TNC Reporter

TNC Reporter

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has congratulated the winners of the presidential election primaries in two other parties, Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This was disclosed in a statement circulated to the media by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Friday, 9th June, 2022.

The statement reads:

“Kola Abiola, the first son of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, has won the presidential primaries of the People’s Redemption Party by a landslide. He defeated Usman Bugaje, Miss Patience Key and Gboluga Mosugu who scored 813, 329 and 263 respectively. Kola Abiola got 2,097 votes.

“The sole candidate in the national convention organised by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso was declared the presidential candidate of the party for the 2022 presidential election.

“MURIC warmly congratulates both Kola Abiola and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso for achieving this great feat. We charge them to uphold the principles of justice, equity and fairplay in all their dealings.

“In like manner, we commend the chairmen of the two political parties, Alhaji Falalu Bello of the PRP and Boniface Aniegbonam of the NNPP for their efforts  and sacrifices in sustaining a multi-party system in the country.

“We also felicitate with Dan Inwanyawu of the Zenith Labour Party as well as other newly emerged winners of presidential primaries in the country. We wish them well.”

