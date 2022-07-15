On July 16,2022, Nigeria`s priceless democracy, won in 1999 after years of a battle that saw no little blood, sweat and tears, will give the good people of Osun State the opportunity to decide whether to continue with the old order that has been in place for four years, or to freshen things a bit with an eye on how powerful even minor changes can be.

A menacing malaise

If at the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria`s struggle to have good governance at all levels was put down to the teething problems that almost always accompany every new beginning, the leadership agony of the last seven years tells a story that is as harrowing as it is heartbreaking.

From the presidency down to the local government levels, leadership has been an almighty struggle save for some exceptional cases where pure genius and charisma have combined to bring about little changes that are landmarks when cast into the grim background of Nigeria`s leadership crises.

All these have combined to reinforce the menace that bad leadership is. If Nigeria is unaccountably broken today, it is because many of those who should check the breaks, leaks and perhaps hold those who have caused them accountable have preferred to look the other way while things continue to deteriorate.

If schools and primary healthcare centers across the country are in such parlous states, it is because over the years, there has been a repeated failure to get into office those who would maximize the mandate given them.

A glimpse into 2023

Just as the June 18,2022 elections in neighbouring Ekiti State provided a glimpse of what Nigerians should expect in 2023, and just how Nigerians may react to what the growing uncertainty in the country, the election in Osun State should provide more insight into what is to be expected next year.

In the election in Ekiti State, there were rampant allegations of vote buying and inducement of voters. If the allegations are believed, it would mean that the Nigerian electorate is still far removed from the distance it has supposedly covered on the electoral marathon.

Hard experience has harshly shown that when at the point of electing those who would exercise the mandate of people as their leaders and representatives, the cost of choice is allowed to be monetized, more than just choice is sold as it is the future that is mortgaged.

When avaricious businessmen cum politician go into office to masquerade as leaders or servant leaders or whatever else they dubiously choose to be called, the emphasis will steadfastly remain on recouping their investments.

Thus, when the windows fly off school classrooms and are not replaced or bridges are swept away by floods and are not repaired and or workers are owed their salaries for months or university unions are allowed to b, the one who bought his way into office would not give a monkey`s.

A cautionary tale

The good people of Osun state who will go to the polls on July 16 2022 can look around and see what has become of their beloved country as creeping insecurity continues to thicken the vinegar of despair they continue to be served for nothing other than being loyal Nigerians who only want to live in peace in their country.

If this fact does not play a starring role in pinpointing their picks at the polls, nothing else should.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com