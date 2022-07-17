David became King of Israel when he was 30 years old—he was much younger than I am. Yet God did not elevate him to be King because of his physical stature or his winning personality. He was a dancer and heavily mocked. David was King of Israel because God knew David’s trust was in Him and David was experiencing His constant presence. And so, God entrusted him not only with the Kingdom of Israel, but also to be a type of the Messiah, Jesus Christ Himself. In fact, Jesus took on Him the very Name: THE SON OF DAVID! David is a man after God’s heart.

Jackson Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke’s trajectory is similar to that of King David in the bible: some calls him “Ade the dancer, dancing senator” and many other derogatory marks and mocked like David in the bible. But, I called him the modern day Nehemiah who will rebuild the ruins of the city and restore the family’s glory.

I shared with him and some other members of the Adelekes, particularly, Dele Adeleke. At the senatorial victory about six years ago, I mentioned that he will ultimately become a dancing governor. I further explained it to mean that God Almighty will avenge the death of our beloved Sen Adetunji Adeleke who died mysteriously while on campaign in Osun state.

Therefore, I like to dedicate today’s victory in Osun election, to the evergreen memory of our beloved Distinguished senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke (D-Gov), first executive governor of Osun state – continue to sleep in grace, (D-Gov). I also congratulate the Deputy Governor elect, Kola Adewusi my friend and colleague. I salute Dr Deji Adeleke, I love you David Adeleke (Davido), Auntie Dupe, the entire Adeleke dynasty and the good people of Osun state. I personally identify with all our compatriots home and abroad. This is your victory, it is a Christian Christian ticket in Osun state. (Imole lo kan lo Osun, Emilokan in Federal).

Interestingly, I shared with the Adelekes a very unique providential grace and over three decades of mutual friendship and relationship. We were born in the eastern region of the country, precisely, in the coal-city ‘Enugu’ the Adelekes from an Igbo mother (Chief Mrs Nnenna Esther Adeleke) from Abia State, while yours truly, was privileged with a Northern mother from the Idoma tribe (Abigail Abiba Idoko) both of the blessed memories. Our uniqueness and diversity is a pride of our beloved country Nigeria. Particularly at a time like this.

Instructively, this article also focuses on the forces that prevent nations from developing politically, socially, and economically or why some of them have failed to achieve their purpose. It draws profusely from two inspiring books: Echoes Of June 12 and Leading From the Emerging Future to explore as to whether or not the political leaders of Nigeria can learn any lesson from the present situation. The books concentrate on practical approaches that empower political journey to the promised Land.

Therefore, In everything we do, whether physically or spiritually, there must be a foundation. It is the foundation of a building that will determine if a building will be stable and durable. In anything we do or intend to do, the foundation is very important. Foundational problems are the most difficult problems anyone can think of. When your foundation is polluted, your destiny will be polluted. The foundation of our beloved country Nigeria was built on deceit, fraud and dishonesty. We sure need to jointly come together and rebuild our nation. A nation destined for greatness, devoid of ethnocentrism and religiousity.

Every faulty foundation will give birth to a faulty life. You cannot go beyond the level of your foundation. The healthier your foundation, the healthier your life and the better result you will get from your location – “If the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” The foundation will need to be rebranded through the power of prayer, through deliverance and with the help of the Holy Spirit and determination of all our compatriots home and abroad. Many are living confused life now not because of the things they are doing now but because of the evil they had done years ago or the ones done on their behalf by their parents or forefathers.

In conclusion, permit me to assure that this is the beginning of a new era. Almighty God bless and heal our land. Assuredly, the next family that will witness first-hand, how the God of vengeance works, will most likely be the MKO’ Abiola family members. (I see Imole lo kan lo Osun Emilokan in Federal Republic of Nigeria.) Congratulations to all our compatriots home and abroad.

This is the Nigeria that President Yar’adua of the blessed memory envisioned – he set up the Justice Uwais electoral reform.

#Arise’OCompatriots

#SayNoToReligiousIntolerance

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI