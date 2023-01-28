The Osun State gubernatorial election tribunal delivered judgement in the legal tussle over the election held in Osun State in July 2022. The tribunal sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke and ruled that former Governor Gbenga Oyetola be issued a new certificate of return.

Meanwhile an Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has congratulated Oyetola for his victory at the tribunal.

In a statement issued on Friday, 27th January, 2023 by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC described the tribunal’s ruling as decisive, overwhelming and incontrovertible.

He said :

“Justice Tetsea Kume who delivered the majority decision of the Osun State election tribunal today faulted the results declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) of Osun State. The tribunal declared that ex-Governor Gbenga Oyetola polled 314,921 while Governor Ademola Adeleke scored 290,266 votes. The tribunal therefore ruled that INEC should withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return and give Oyetola a new certificate.

“We congratulate Oyetola on his victory at the tribunal. We commend him for his doggedness and reticence. We urge him to continue on the path of truth, honour and dignity. Osun State deserves only men of self-respect, men of noble character and men of discipline. Those given to open exhibition of lasciviousness and those lacking in integrity should stay clear of leadership positions in Osun.

“We advise Governor Ademola Adeleke to spare the good people of the state the avoidable waste of resources by accepting the judgement of the tribunal in good faith.

“MURIC commends members of the tribunal for their boldness, thoroughness and sacrifices.”