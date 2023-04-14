The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal which will hear matters emanating from the March 18 House Assembly elections in the state has received 24 petitions. The Peoples Democratic Party won 25 out of the 26 seats in the Assembly, while the All Progressives Congress won a seat.

The only seat won by the APC is that of Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency, where the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Femi Popoola, defeated the PDP candidate, Abayomi Aina.

A check at the Tribunal registry on Thursday indicated that out of the 24 petitions received, the APC filed one, the PDP filed one, while the Action Alliance filed 22 petitions.

The Tribunal secretary, Mr M. Magaji, who said no definite date for commencing of sitting on the petitions had been fixed yet, added that the parties were still exchanging processes.

He said, “We received 24 petitions challenging the state House of Assembly elections. The PDP filled one petition, the APC filed one, and Action Alliance filed 22 petitions.

“Saturday, April 8 was the last day for the filing and 24 petitions were received. No definite date for sitting yet. The sittings will commence after parties have completed the processes.”