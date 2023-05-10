Osun State Election: Supreme Court verdict reflection of the people’s will – PDP

Stanley Ugagbe May 10, 2023 0
Osun State Election: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court which upheld his election as the duly elected Governor of the State at the July 16, 2022 Governorship poll.

In a statement yesterday about Osun State Election, the PDP said “the verdict of the Supreme Court, the highest court in our Country serves as the ultimate triumph of the Will of the people of Osun State as expressed at the Polling Units, in their resolve to free their State from oppressive, retrogressive and anti-people forces.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the Judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country”.

The PDP commended the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that “the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

“Our Party congratulates the good people of Osun State and restate its charge to Governor Adeleke to continue in his stride to reposition and rebuild the State in line with the people-oriented policies, programmes and manifesto of the PDP.”

 

 

