Osun Muslims Attack: MURIC Fingers Afenifere, Police, Others  

80 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 1, 2021
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has again, asked the Osun Police Command ‘to do the needful without wasting time’ and arrest the Egungun worshippers who attacked some Muslims in the state recently.
It will be recalled that one man was killed while 14 others were injured when masquerade worshippers attacked Muslims in front of their mosque on Sunday, 26th June, 2021.
The Commissioner of Police in the State of Osun, Olawale Olokode confirmed on Tuesday that no arrest has been made. But in a swift reaction, MURIC called on the state command to do its job.
The Islamic human rights organisation spoke through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday.
Akintola said, “We are getting worried. Law abiding Muslims were attacked right in front of their mosque in daylight and the police is saying no arrests have been made. We are talking about human life here. A whole Baba Adinni of an Islamic organisation was shot and killed and the police is telling the world that it has made no arrests.
“What of Kayode Esuleke, the popular masquerade leader who led the attack and whose name we supplied? Is he too hot to handle? Is he a sacred cow? What of the weapons used by the attackers, particularly the guns? Are they licenced? Can’t the police start from there? Police must make the masquaraders to produce those guns. The police know how to get them to produce it.
“We can see that the police has started footdragging. Procrastination is the thief of time. The culprits are digging in while police is hesitating to move in. Those guns will disappear into thin air in no course of time. We hope nobody is trying any hankypankies.
“Meanwhile we are still waiting to hear from Afenifere and other vocal groups. Why is everyone still silent 72 hours after the attack on Muslims? We are certain that hell would have broken loose if it had been the other way round. But everyone is mute now because Muslims are at the receiving end.
“We are gradually being given a taste of the proposed Oduduwa Republic pudding. This is what Yoruba Muslims will face in Oduduwa Republic if it becomes a reality. Currently in Yorubaland, Muslims are third class citizens. They are subjected to Christian common law, their marriages are declared illegal and their properties discarded with in haram fashion. Their wives and daughters are humiliated in public offices and schools.
“But the worst is yet to come. The protagonists of Oduduwa Republic have worse plans of oppression and persecution for Yoruba Muslims who refuse to disown or compromise their faith. It is because we want to avoid such dehumanisation that MURIC asked Afenifere and other groups agitating for Oduduwa Republic to speak up on the issue of civil Shariah and hijab in public offices and schools. They have not responded up till now. Yet they are determined to drag us willy nilly to another Somalia.
“We hereby charge the Osun Police Command to do the needful. We fingered Kayode Esuleke as the leader of those who attacked unarmed Muslims with dangerous weapons. Esuleke must be arrested. He must provide the guns used by the attackers. #muslimlivesmatter
“By the way, we are not aware that any government delegation has visited the home of the man who was killed by the masqueraders. Has any succour been provided for the women who were suddenly turned widows and the children who were unexpectedly transformed into orphans? Has the state government been proactive in a crisis that occurred within the state capital? These are questions begging for answers.”
