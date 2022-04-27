Osun: Hunter kills 78-Year-Old Imam over doubts, gets arrested

In Osun state, a 70-year-old Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile-Owu, Aiyedaade Local Government has been shot dead by a hunter who mistook him for an antelope.

The Police command in Osun has however arrested the suspect and would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

According to Vanguard the Osun state command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this disclosure during the parade of criminal suspects at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on Tuesday, April 26.

In her own words:

‘’On April 17, at about 11:30 a.m., a complainant from Ogbere Oloba area of Ibadan reported at a police station that his father, one Adegun Yusuf, 78, that Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile-Owu, was shot dead by a hunter from the same village.

‘’The suspect was later arrested and he confessed to the alleged crime.’’

‘’He (the suspect) explained that he was on a hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush, which he shot at with his dane gun, but that he was surprised when he went pick the antelope and met Baba Imam on the ground.’’

