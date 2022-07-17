Projects into Secured 2023 General Elections

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc commends the security operatives particularly officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, and other security agencies as well as the electorates in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the elections held on Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the 3 Senatorial Districts, 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and 3753 polling units of the State.

The IGP applauds the massive deployment of Police Operatives, Specialized Units, and other human and operational assets including 3 Helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the 3 Senatorial Districts, 4 adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues. He equally lauds the collaborative efforts of other security agencies which assisted in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The IGP appreciates the electorates in Osun State as well as critical stakeholders for their role in collectively maintaining decorum and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, noting that the professionalism displayed by officers deployed for the election equally helped to garner trust, and ultimately led to the success of the process. He similarly assures that the Force is continuously improving on it’s election security mandate for a top notch 2023 General Elections.

In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has encourages Nigerians to tow the line of peaceful conduct in subsequent elections most especially the forthcoming General Elections. He assures all citizens of improved election security management during any electioneering processes even as he calls on well meaning Nigerians, particularly electorates and political actors, to accord necessary support to the Police and other security agencies in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and general security and safety of our dear nation.