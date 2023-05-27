Osun CJ To Deliver Judgement on murdered OAU student, May 30

Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, will on Tuesday, May 30, deliver judgement on the alleged murder of ex-Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

A hotel owner, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin and six of the staff working with the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, have been standing trial on 18 counts that include murder, conspiracy and interference with a corpse, following the death of Adegoke, who allegedly lodged in the hotel facility on November 5, 2021, but was found dead the next day.

At the last sitting, after adopting his final written address filed on April 13, counsel to Adedoyin, the 1st defendant in the matter, Mr. Yusuf Alli, SAN, said there was no link between his client and the death of the late Adegoke, beyond the fact that the hotel, where the late OAU student died, belongs to the first defendant.

Alli, who insisted that there was no vicarious liability in law, said the charges pressed against his client and other defendants were based on suspicion and asked the court to discharge and acquit them.

But the prosecutor, Femi Falana, who adopted his final written address filed on March 29, 2023, recalled how Adegoke died and his body dumped in the bush, as well as the efforts made to hide the crime from the authorities by those involved after the oath of secrecy was administered on them.

Falana insisted that based on the evidence led before the court, the defendants, if found guilty should get a judgement commensurate to their level of involvement.

The court subsequently adjourned for judgement, which Justice Ojo said would be delivered before the end of May.