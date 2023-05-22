NSCDC Gets New Commandant in Anambra, Pledges to Protect Citizens

The new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Anambra State, Commandant Edwin Nkemakolam Osuala, over the weekend assumed office, as the 15th substantive commandant of the Corps in the state.

The change of baton in the Anambra NSCDC leadership, saw Comdt. Osuala take over the outgoing Comdt. Chikere Isidore who has been redeployed to NSCDC Zone E, Zonal Headquarters Owerri, Imo State.

The handover eremony took place at the state NSCDC headquarters in Awka.

Speaking while handing over, the out-gone State Commandant, Chikere thanked Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of NSCDC for giving him the opportunity to serve as the 14th State Commandant.

He expressed satisfaction with the support received both from the CG, his management team and all officers and men which enabled him record the modest successes attributed to the command.

“I must put on record that the successes recorded during my stay here was a collective effort of all the officers and men. I appreciate the level of commitment and zeal exhibited by all the personnel.

“I therefore admonish you to extend the same support and cooperation to the new Commandant. I have no doubt that he has what it takes to deliver at the highest standard,” he concluded.

Chikere further called on the populace to extend the support and good will he enjoyed to his successor to enable him deliver optimum and quality service to the people of Anambra State.

Responding, Osuala, who assured Anambra residents of adequate security, said he will ensure that every officer discharged his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

His words; “I want to commend the outgoing Commandant for his remarkable achievements while he piloted the affairs of the Command. He has done his best and we will build on what he has done, consolidate on it and make necessary adjustments.

“I look forward to working as a team with all of you to give the people of Anambra the very best in the discharge of our duties,” he said.

Highpoints of the handing and taking over ceremony were the signing of documents, presentation of Service flag, inspection of guards, and group photograph.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the State Command, the new State Commandant, Osuala Edwin Nkemakolam, a seasoned officer with vast experience in security management hails from Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA, Imo State.

After his primary and secondary school education, he gained admission into former Imo State University, Okigwe now Abia State University where he studied Law and obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree in 1988.

Comdt. Osuala joined the services of NSCDC as a volunteer in Bayelsa State Command, later regularized and transferred to River State Command in 2004 as a Superintendent of Corps. In 2011 he was elevated to the rank of deputy Commandant. In 2019, he got promoted to the rank of Commandant.

He has served in many supervisory capacities in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps notable among them are Head of ServiCom Unit and Head of Legal Services Unit respectively at the Rivers State Command.

He was in charge of Private Guards Company department (PGC), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection department (CNAI) and Investigation and intelligence department at various times in NSCDC Zonal Command, Zone F, Abeokuta Ogun State.

Due to his vast knowledge and skills, he was appointed the Chairman, Investigation and Disciplinary Committee and Secretary Zonal Management Meeting, Zone F, Abeokuta Ogun State before his redeployment to Anambra State Command as the 15th Substantive State Commandant.

He has also held at various State Commands operational, investigative, and administrative positions with a great wealth of experience which earned him many accolades.

Comdt. Osuala is a goal getter and a versatile officer with thorough understanding in law enforcement and strategic leadership. He has an impeccable track record in crime fighting and has attended several professional courses. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management (CIPDM).

Comdt. Osuala, a devoted Christian is happily married and the marriage is blessed with children. He loves sports; football, boxing, table tennis and scrabble.