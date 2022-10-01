Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has revealed who will win the much anticipated 2023 Presidential election.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai averred that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar will win the election.

In his words, Ossai said the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge second.

The governor’s aide added that the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi will emerge third.

Ossai’s remark may not come to many as a surprise since he is a member of the PDP.

Meanwhile, self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has also repeatedly averred that Atiku will win the election, and that Tinubu will come second while Obi will come distant third.