Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the deputy senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege betrayed Chief Great Ogboru.

Ossai made the assertion in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Ossai alleged that Omo-Agege had never won an election in Delta State until Ogboru came into the picture and in return, Omo-Agege betrayed the former All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ossai wrote:

Omo-Agege has never won an election in Delta State until the governorship candidate of APGA, Chief Great Ogboru came into his political career.

I have been in this state since I was born and for some years now I have been fully involved in the political processes in Delta State.

The first primary election Omo-Agege ever contested was the governorship primaries of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State which took place at Ogwashi-uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

We all witnessed how he failed woefully.

Fast forward to 2014/2015, Omo-Agege needed Ogboru to win his Senatorial election, so he begged Ogboru and that was how Ogboru who was contesting for the governorship election then carried him along in his Labour Party and made Omo-Agege a Senator.

In the contest, Ogboru failed outrightly while his benefactor, Omo-Agege scaled through the hurdle.

The same Omo-Agege who is calling Governor Okowa a betrayal today once enjoyed Okowa’s goodwill while in PDP.

Omo-Agege who was ungrateful to Ogboru after making him a senator, ended up sabotaging and making Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru a laughing stock because he (Omo-Agege) was eyeing the Governorship position in 2023.

Now, in 2019, I Ossai Ovie Success hinted to Ogboru of Omo-Agege’s plans of using and dumping him because of his governorship ambition…

I also called on Ogboru to join PDP and support Governor Okowa’s re-election considering Okowa’s developmental strides in the state, but he never listened.

Ogboru later joined the All Progressives Congress alongside Sen Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege who was seeking reelection as a Senator once again needed Ogboru’s support to go back to the senate.

So, he pleaded for mercies which was granted by Ogboru and Ogboru made him a senator for the second time but the shocking thing is that immediately Omo-Agege became a senator and was made Deputy Senate President as a reward for stealing the mace at the National Assembly, he stabbed Chief Great Ogboru at the back.

It is inhuman for the same Omo-Agege who rode on the back of Chief Great Ogboru to return to the senate to suddenly make Ogboru his enemy within the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Today, Ogboru has left the APC because of Omo-Agege’s untrustworthiness and over-ambitious political lifestyle.

Ogboru is now contesting for the Governorship position under the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA while Omo-Agege is contesting for the same governorship under the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Omo-agege and Ogboru that I know cannot and will not defeat the Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori looking at the political strengths of Sheriff and his antecedents.

Sheriff is more competent,energetic and has political, intellectual and street credibility than Omo-Agege and Ogboru.

Omo-Agege doesn’t have the moral justification to refer to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a betrayal considering Governor Okowa’s unprecedented achievements and the roles that Governor Okowa played in the PDP by following the policies of the party.

Unlike Omo-Agege, Governor Okowa was not sentimental when he stood with the party agreement of throwing the presidential ticket race open.

The party needed Governor Okowa’s leadership qualities and they nominated Governor Okowa as running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okowa being a leader that is concerned about a better Nigeria, accepted the nomination and became Atiku’s running mate.

If not for the selfish ambition and political bitterness of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, he should have been congratulating Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa for emerging Atiku’s running mate.

The same political ambition of Omo-Agege has destroyed the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State and as of today, if councillorship elections are conducted by the federal government itself, APC won’t be able to win one ward.

The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori should be preparing his inaugural speech because he doesn’t have capable opponents contesting against him.