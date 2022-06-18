Ossai prophesies about 2023 election

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election.

Ossai’s prophecy is coming after Atiku picked his principal, Okowa as his running mate.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that Atiku/Okowa ticket has all it takes to defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He wrote:

Atiku/Okowa will defeat Peter Obi, Tinubu.

The combination of Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and running mate Ifeanyi Okowa will definitely defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party flag bearer Peter Obi come 2023 general elections.

Atiku/Okowa are more accepted by Nigerians than Tinubu and Peter Obi.

Their antecedents are facts before Nigerians and it will speak for them with massive votes from Nigerians.

I was discussing with a friend from the opposition party and he said , “Ossai Ovie Success , I won’t lie to you , APC made the wrong decision by giving their ticket to Tinubu “.

The only competent candidate that should be supported by old and young Nigerians is Atiku Abubakar.

When it comes to true democracy, Atiku Abubakar is the best.

The PDP does not only care about winning the election but rescuing Nigerians from APC darkness.

Atiku is a true democrat and Okowa is a good administrator, so the combination is what Nigerians need in rebranding our dear country .

Unlike the rest candidates, Atiku/Okowa possess the right character, attitude, disposition, mental stability, competence, capacity and sound health to rebuild Nigeria.

Nigerians are not happy with APC-led administration and that is why the combination of Atiku and Okowa will be supported by Nigerians .

PDP mean well for our country and we must support and vote PDP come 2023 general elections.