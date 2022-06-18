Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Ovie Success Ossai,

Ossai prophesies about 2023 election

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election.

Ossai’s prophecy is coming after Atiku picked his principal, Okowa as his running mate.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that Atiku/Okowa ticket has all it takes to defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He wrote:

Atiku/Okowa will defeat Peter Obi, Tinubu.

The combination of Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and running mate Ifeanyi Okowa will definitely defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party flag bearer Peter Obi come 2023 general elections.

Atiku/Okowa are more accepted by Nigerians than Tinubu and Peter Obi.

Their antecedents are facts before Nigerians and it will speak for them with massive votes from Nigerians.

I was discussing with a friend from the opposition party and he said , “Ossai Ovie Success , I won’t lie to you , APC made the wrong decision by giving their ticket to Tinubu “.

The only competent candidate that should be supported by old and young Nigerians is Atiku Abubakar.

When it comes to true democracy, Atiku Abubakar is the best.

The PDP does not only care about winning the election but rescuing Nigerians from APC darkness.

Atiku is a true democrat and Okowa is a good administrator, so the combination is what Nigerians need in rebranding our dear country .

Unlike the rest candidates, Atiku/Okowa possess the right character, attitude, disposition, mental stability, competence, capacity and sound health to rebuild Nigeria.

Nigerians are not happy with APC-led administration and that is why the combination of Atiku and Okowa will be supported by Nigerians .

PDP mean well for our country and we must support and vote PDP come 2023 general elections.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle