As part of efforts to de-market the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the former governor couldn’t develop Anambra and does not have the capacity to develop Nigeria.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai, who knocked Obi’s supporters, said the Labour Party’s flag bearer is not a messiah as being portrayed by his supporters.

He wrote:

Peter Obi supporters are aggressive, abusive.

You become their enemy when you are not supporting their candidate.

They will attack you when you are not supporting their candidate.

They think they have the monopoly of abusing and attacking people and to them Peter Obi is the messiah Nigerians need .

The same Peter Obi that couldn’t make Anambra State an enviable state.

I think they should be wise in their campaigns.

We are not enemies despite supporting different candidates.

We are one Nigeria.

Some of us who are not supporting Peter Obi are not enemies of Nigeria.

The same way you guys are feeling about Peter Obi being Nigeria Messiah is same way we are feeling too about our candidates.

If my candidate wins, we are still brothers and if yours is the winner , we are still brothers.

Let’s stop the negative vibes.