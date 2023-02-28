Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has thrown a jab at the G-5 Governors.

Ossai’s remarks came after Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State lost their senatorial elections

More so, governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State lost his party’s three senatorial seats to the All Progressives Congress.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai averred that the leader of the G-5 Governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State used his colleagues and ended their political career.

Ossai wrote:

G5 SUICIDE MISSION

Ortom is down❌

Ugwuanyi is down❌

Ikpeazu is down❌

Makinde lost all 3 senatorial seat to APC and 10 house of Rep. We pray Makinde is re-elected

They Chop Wike money Wike Chop their Career.

Don’t you think it serves them right, it also exposes their limit in delivering votes and how clueless they are.

