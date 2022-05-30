Ossai makes shocking revelation about Okowa

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said the administration of Governor Okowa in the past seven years brought happiness to Deltans.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor at the age of 23 said despite challenges, Okowa has been able to keep to his campaign promises to the people of Delta State

“As we celebrate seven years anniversary, we give God the glory for the strength given to our governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa towards the transformation of Delta State.

“As at today , Governor okowa has trained and empowered over 200,000 youths who are now job creators .

“Despite the challenges faced by him, he was able to construct over 700 roads with drainage projects across the three senatorial district that made up Delta State including storm drainage projects in Asaba and Warri.

“Health is wealth and that is why governor Okowa has to upgrade facilities at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, completed the long-abandoned Asaba Specialist Hospital, built a hospital at Abavo in Ika South, and rehabilitated several others in Patani, Agbor among others.

“He also launched the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for all Deltans with the government paying for the Under 5, pregnant women, and the elderly in the society.

“The governor is also known as sport lovely Governor has also completed the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium at Ozoro as well as the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, also the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, AITEO Cup Finals in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation and host of others.

“As a governor that cares about the welfare of the state workers, in recognition of the importance of adequate infrastructure and conducive environment to workers’ efficiency, the Vice President of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo recently joined governor Okowa to commissioned its ultra-modern, multi-billion naira state secretariat known as Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, name after the Asagba of Asaba, the edifice located on Mariam Babangida road, is one of the administration’s legacy projects.

“Governor Okowa who has always appreciated our teachers for the great works they are doing in Delta State also built a teachers training institute and the Federal Road Safety training centre which was commissioned by the Vice President of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“Today we have over 1000 schools built and rehabilitated by Governor Okowa and some of them has been commissioned by different Nigerian governors on the invites of the Governor across the state .

“Just recently the Governor upgraded three institutions to Universities and it was widely celebrated by Deltans.

“The Deputy Governor Barr Kingsley Otuaro has been supportive all through out this seven years of happiness by Governor Okowa,” he said.