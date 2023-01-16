Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has decried the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2023 Presidential election for saying that he built Lagos.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai averred that the assertion by Tinubu is a blatant lie, stressing that the lies need to be stopped.

Ossai posited that Tinubu enslaved Lagosians, adding that the former governor is richer than the State.

Ossai wrote:

Tinubu didn’t developed lagos, brought pains to Lagosians

I am tired of hearing the lies being speculated by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu that he built lagos .

That lies need to be stopped as soon as possible considering the fact that Tinubu is used to lying to Nigerians.

Lagos was already developing before Tinubu became governor and he made more money than the money spent on the development of Lagos State.

As at today, Tinubu is richer than Lagos because he has enslaved the people of lagos .

Lagosians are still suffering and complaining because of Tinubu dictatorship in Lagos.

The money spent on lagos development is far lower than the internally generated revenue (IGR) annually.

We are aware that Lagos state generates the highest internally generated revenue (IGR) annually amongst the 36 states in the country and According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos’ IGR for the first half of 2021 was N267.23bn, far ahead of the Federal Capital Territory with N69.07bn and Rivers State with N57.32bn.

That money alone can’t be compare to the developments in lagos State which means Tinubu hasn’t been fair to the people of Lagos State.

The truth be told , Tinubu never developed lagos state.

The major projects in lagos that Tinubu is using to campaign is Federal government projects .

Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, built the Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt Agege Motor Road, rebuilt Ikorodu Road, all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland.