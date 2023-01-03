Osita Anthony Aboloma has been appointed as the chairman of the National Quality Council, and President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval.

According to a press release from Ifedayo Sayo, the minister of industry, trade, and investment’s media assistant, the appointment will begin on August 3, 2022, and it will be renewable for an additional five years.

Adeniyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade, and investment, wrote to Aboloma to tell him of the situation.

He penned: “I am pleased to inform you that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved your appointment as the Chairman of the National Quality Council (NQC) for a five-year tenure with effect from 3rd August 2022, which is renewable for a second and final five-year tenure.”

“As Chairman, you are required to provide day-to-day leadership and direction to the Management and Staff of the Council for effective implementation of the Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council.”

Osita Aboloma

Osita Anthony Aboloma earned his B.L. from the Nigerian Law School in Lagos in 1992 and his LL.B. with honors from the former Bendel State University in Ekpoma in 1991.

Mr. Aboloma, a graduate of the Anglican Grammar School, Ubulu-Uku, in Delta State, has been a practicing lawyer since 1992.

He began his career with Jaja Wachukwu and Company in Abuja before moving on to Okunade Olorundare (SAN) and Company as Counsel, where he was responsible for the preparation and perfection of loan and equipment leasing agreements, deeds of assignment, mortgages, debentures, and guarantee bonds, as well as the legal facets of land sale and purchase, debt recovery, and litigation.

In 1997, he founded Osita Aboloma and Associates, where he served as Principal Partner until being promoted.

The range of legal practice included litigation, corporate finance & banking, commercial, employment, property, and the law relating to telecommunication, media, and energy.

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum, U. A. C. Properties Nigeria Plc, Securities & Exchange Commission on capital market concerns, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other commercial banks all used the Director General of SON as their legal advisor.

On September 26, 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari named Mr. Aboloma, a member of the Institute of Management Consultants (MIMC), as Director General and Chief Executive of the Standards Organization of Nigeria.

He is married and has kids.