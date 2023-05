Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth election observers in Sierra Leone

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Prof Yemi Osinbajo will lead a team of distinguished experts in observing the general elections in Sierra Leone on 24th June 2023.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, confirmed today that Vice President Osinbajo has accepted her request to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG). The Secretary-General constituted the observer group upon invitation from the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone.

In a statement, Scotland said that Osinbajo was appointed to lead the observer group because of his “deep understanding of the challenges facing democracy in Africa.” She also said that Osinbajo is “a respected figure in the Commonwealth” and that his appointment will “send a strong signal of the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting free and fair elections in Sierra Leone.”

Prof Osinbajo is a Professor of Law and one of the nation’s leading legal experts, serving as Vice President of Nigeria since May 2015. He will be joined by recognised dignitaries from various fields including, politicians, legal, media, gender and election administration professionals from across the Commonwealth to carry out the task.

Speaking on the appointment, the Secretary-General said:

“I am grateful to His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for accepting my invitation, to undertake this important area of our work in deepening democracy across our Commonwealth – despite his busy schedule and overseeing a seamless transition of his government. As a senior statesman from the region, HE Osinbajo understands in depth the challenges across West Africa and I am confident he will lead a brilliant team.”

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group. He said: