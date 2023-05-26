Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth election observers in Sierra Leone

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Commonwealth election observers in Sierra Leone

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Prof Yemi Osinbajo will lead a team of distinguished experts in observing the general elections in Sierra Leone on 24th June 2023.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, confirmed today that Vice President Osinbajo has accepted her request to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG). The Secretary-General constituted the observer group upon invitation from the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone.

In a statement, Scotland said that Osinbajo was appointed to lead the observer group because of his “deep understanding of the challenges facing democracy in Africa.” She also said that Osinbajo is “a respected figure in the Commonwealth” and that his appointment will “send a strong signal of the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting free and fair elections in Sierra Leone.”

Prof Osinbajo is a Professor of Law and one of the nation’s leading legal experts, serving as Vice President of Nigeria since May 2015. He will be joined by recognised dignitaries from various fields including, politicians, legal, media, gender and election administration professionals from across the Commonwealth to carry out the task.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

Speaking on the appointment, the Secretary-General said:

“I am grateful to His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for accepting my invitation, to undertake this important area of our work in deepening democracy across our Commonwealth – despite his busy schedule and overseeing a seamless transition of his government. As a senior statesman from the region, HE Osinbajo understands in depth the challenges across West Africa and I am confident he will lead a brilliant team.”

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group. He said:

“I’m highly honoured by the unique opportunity to continue to bring my expertise and experience in contributing to deepening democracy especially in Africa, and the Commonwealth by extension.”

Adams Peter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Ukraine war

Who will win Ukraine Russia war- Ai

Oby AI May 25, 2023 0
Tina Turner

Barack Obama commiserates with the family of late Tina Turner

Osniff Daniel May 25, 2023 0
Stella Assange

Stella Assange’s Plea to Australia (Visits of Justice)

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 24, 2023 0
Blasphemy Charges In Pakistan

Two Christian Teenagers Arrested On Blasphemy Charges In Pakistan

Adams Peter May 24, 2023 0
Rogues Consultants: PwC, Tax Evasion and Getting Clients

Rogue Consultants: PwC, Tax Evasion and Getting Clients

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 23, 2023 0
Canadian Supplies

Oil Rises as Canadian Supplies Dwindle

Iken May 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 0

ASUU-NAU rebuke Labour Minister, Ngige Over Boycott Claims

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 26, 2023 0
Tinubu’s inauguration

Lawyer fined N40m for challenging Tinubu’s inauguration

Kunle Dada May 26, 2023 0