Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been confirmed positive with COVID-19 infection.

The Italian club revealed the player’s Coronavirus test result on Thursday.

The development is coming amid contention by Napoli on whether to or not allow the Nigerian player to represent his home county in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations games about to kick off in 10 days in Cameroon.

Osimhen, however, is now in self-isolation as his status is being checked as recommended.

An official statement released by Napoli read: “Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr. Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends.”

Nigeria had selected Osimhen who is still recovering from a serious injury, as part of its 28-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Despite being ruled out from playing for three months following a surgery carried out on his face after suffering fractures while playing against Inter Milan in late November, Osimhen had expressed confidence to play for the Super Eagles until the recent development.