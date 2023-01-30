Victor Osimhen was on target in Napoli’s win against Roma last night, a resplendent performance that has made him continue to lead on the SerieA top scoring chart with 14 goals and two goals above Super Eagles teammates Ademola Lookman who is also jostling for the golden boot.

Victor scored Napoli’s first goal in the 17th minute of the first half via Kvaratskhelia’s assist. El Shaaraway leveled for Roma in the 75th minute for Roma, but unfortunately, Roma conceded again through Simeone’s late strike which helped Napoli finish the game with a narrow win of 2-1.

Napoli took advantage of AC Milan and Juventus to go 13 points clear of second place inter.