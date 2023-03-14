Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost Ekong has lauded national teammate Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world. Though Ekong, who granted an interview with DAZN, acknowledged Karim Benzema and Erling as great but described Osimhen as the finest striker in the world.

Osimhen’s contribution to Napoli’s resplendent form this season has been immense. He has hit 19 league goals in his 22 appearances, among which he scored in Napoli’s last eight games before the last two.

Napoli is 18 points off inter after 26 games and with just 12 games to spare.

Speaking to DAZN during the broadcast ‘Tutti Bravi dal Sofa’ (as per Tutto Napoli) on Sunday, former Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam believed the Nigerian forward was not yet at the level of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“Today, the best striker is (Karim) Benzema, but then there’s (Erling) Haaland, who is scoring a lot of goals. He’s a phenomenon in the penalty area,” he said.

“Osimhen is probably the best striker in the world right now. I am happy for him because he has overcome difficult moments,” he was quoted as saying by Sports Italia.

The 29-year-old, who joined Salernitana on loan from Watford, also talked about the future of the forward following links to Manchester United in the Premier League.

He added, “It’s a very important year for him, he can win the Scudetto, and then he’ll be able to think about the future.”

34 total views, 34 views today