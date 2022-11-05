It was a show of Nigerian players tonight when two serieA giants met at the Gewiss Stadium, the home ground of Italy. Ademola Lookman scored from the spot kick just 19 minutes into the game. Victor Osimhen responded, levelling up the score line to 1-1 just four minutes after Lookman scored. Two minutes later, Osimhen assisted Eljif Elma’s goal as Napoli claimed the victory at full time. Napoli remains unbeaten in the SerieA this season.

Napoli has gone 8 points above second-place Atlanta on the SerieA log, with the Azzurri maintaining a 100% win record.

Victor Osimhen tops the chart of the golden boot with 8 goals and 2 assists so far. Only teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has more goal contributions (6 goals and 5 assists) than Osimhen this season.

Ademola Lookman who also chases the golden boot has scored six goals this season with one assist.

It is a game that showcases the Super Eagles and its players to the world.