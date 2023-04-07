Preparing for the FIFA Women’s World which is scheduled to kick-start on July 20, 2023 this year in Australia/New Zealand, the Super Falcons were put through a friendly test against the Les Bicoleres of Haiti during a friendlies played today in Antalya, Turkey.

First half goal in the 40th minute from Esther Okoronkwo and a second half strike from Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala in the 58th minute were enough to help the Super Falcons through in the friendlies. Haiti pulled one back, ending the game at 2-1 in favour of the Falcons.

Nigeria are grouped along host Nation Australia, Canada, and Republic of Ireland in Group B. They will play their first group stage game against Canada on July 21, 2023 at the Melbourne/Naarm stadium.