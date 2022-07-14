Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has quipped that the appointment of former Minister of Niger Delta, Peter Godsday Orubebe as the campaign Director General of Ovie Omo-Agege’s campaign council is a major step to the All Progressives Congress’ failure in the coming governorship election.

Ossai’s remark came barely a few hours after Omo-Agege named Orubebe, a former PDP stakeholder as his campaign DG.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that Orubebe’s political journey has been characterized by failure, adding that he will replicate his failure as the campaign DG.

Ossai said the DG cannot even win his polling unit, let alone the entire state.

He wrote:

Orubebe as Omo-Agege DG is a plus to PDP victory come 2023.

I heard the APC governorship candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege made former minister Orubebe his campaign Council Director General.

The APC in Delta just added to their existing failure by making someone who is not a grassroot politician Director General of their campaign council.

You can imagine a situation where a product is not sellable and you decided to get a marketer that has a bad image , definitely you know that will led to total failure of that product.

Orubebe as a minister of Niger Delta , he attracted nothing to the Niger Delta not to talk of his own community.

Orubebe that I know can not deliver his pooling unit in burutu for APC.

I also do know that Orubebe can not deliver his local government for APC.

As a former minister, Orubebe has no followers in his ward and has no body supporting him in his local government Burutu.

He can’t convince a Deltan to support the APC because he lacks the morality of doing so.

Even as minister then when he resigned to contest the PDP governorship primaries in 2014, he failed.

Orubebe is a well known perpetual failed Governorship aspirant.

Ok, let me tell you this , several billions of naira was squandered on the East-West road and on the Amnesty programme under Orubebe watch as Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs.

His case was reviewed recently and that is the basis for his defection to APC.

I am happy they made him the Director General because PDP will win the 2023 governorship election without stress.