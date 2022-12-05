The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday, said it has suffered the 7th attack on its facilities in five states of the federation in the last two months.

The electoral body disclosed this in a statement following an attack on its office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday.

The latest attack comes, barely 72 hours after the first attack which occurred at the commission’s office in Orlu LGA of Imo State on Thursday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye yesterday said the attack affected the conference room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed.

He however noted that other critical facilities at the office were not affected.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Imo State, Pprof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, had reported that our office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4am on Sunday.

“This is the 7th attack on our facilities in five states of the federation in the last four months,” he said.

Okoye revealed that the attention of the security agencies has been drawn to the latest incident for investigation and prosecution.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country, on the conduct of the elections in particular and electoral activities in general,” he said.