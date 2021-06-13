Ortom to Buhari: Anti-open grazing law will not be repealed

210 views | Francis Azuka | June 13, 2021
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has averred that there are no plans to repeal the anti-open grazing law despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand against it.
He made the remark during his media briefing to make this year’s Democracy Day on Saturday.
The governor stated that the law will be amended to provide stiffer sanctions for offenders.
“The law (Anti-Open grazing law) is legitimate to provide a win win situation. But these people have a hidden agenda. The anti-open grazing law will not be repealed,” the Governor insisted.
Ortom added that Benue State was not gazetted for grazing routes or reserves.
He denied that he harbours grudges against Buhari. “I am a Christian; born again for that matter. And I have no reason to hate anyone. The president is my president. I pray for the president every day in my devotion. When the president was sick, Benue state was the first state that organised prayers for him under my watch.
“We can disagree on policy issues. But I don’t hate the president. My president is Muhammadu Buhari. But the president cannot force me to violate the Constitution which I swore to uphold,” Ortom said on his relationship with the president.
