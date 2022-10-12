Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged the new Chairman of the Governing Council of the College of Education, Oju, Dr Vincent Aondoakaa to ensure prudent utilization of resources for enhanced service delivery at the institution.

Governor Ortom gave the charge on Tuesday when he performed the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Lodge at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

“I expect you to ensure that the management team under your supervision, prudently utilizes resources at the disposal of the institution for intended purposes in order to get the best result for the people,” Ortom said.

He explained that the appointment of the new Chairman was to fill up the vacancy that existed in that capacity, stating that “It is intended to add value and reposition the institution to achieve enhanced education and general service delivery at the College.”

Governor Ortom reminded the new Council chairman that he came to serve at a time when the administration was winding up, noting that “Challenges were numerous just as expectations are high from our people.”

While congratulating the Governing Council Chairman for the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, Governor Ortom asked him to deploy his experience for the progress of the institution.

He also assured him of the Government’s support for the success of his assignment.

In his response, Dr Aondoakaa thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve in that capacity, noting that the place of assignment is a familiar terrain.

He pledged to inclusively run the institution with his team to create a conducive environment for learning at the institution.

Governor Ortom had earlier received a delegation of the Benue Fashion Designers’ Network on a courtesy visit, during which he announced that the Benue State Government would sponsor 100 youths in fashion and design to enable them to harness entrepreneurship opportunities in the sector.

According to Governor Ortom, “As a Government, to complement your efforts, among your group, identify 100 youths, male and female, that you will train. The government of Benue State will bear the cost of the training.

“I believe it will add value to our youths and what you are doing. At the end of the training, the Government will also provide the basic equipment so that the trainees can start up. Thank you for making us proud. We look forward to seeing you on the national and international stage with laurels”

He directed the office of the Head of Service and Ministry of Youth and Sports to liaise with the leadership of the association to identify youths that would benefit from the programme.

He said the fashion industry is a sector with good value chain opportunities for Benue youths and what was expected of them was for them to be industrious and creative to add to their livelihood and the economy.

The Governor commended Jamal Mshelia and his team of Benue Designers’ Network for adding value to the state, stating that “This is what we expect our youths to be doing. the market is huge when it comes to fashion,” he said

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Mshelia said their visit was to honour Governor Ortom for promoting the Benue culture through Benue unity attire and to inform him of their intention to participate in the forthcoming fashion competition.

He said the Governor has continued to play a significant role in the fashion industry in the state, pointing out that he has also demonstrated through his programmes that he was a youth-oriented leader.

The group presented a plaque to the Governor as a “Fashion Icon” for his promotion of Benue fabrics.