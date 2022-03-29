Ortom Pledges Sustained Promotion For Civil Servants

Governor Samuel Ortom has again expressed the determination of his administration to promote deserving civil servants to enable them give their best in serving the state.

Ortom gave the assurance Monday while swearing-in Chairman and members of the Benue State Civil Service Commission.

Those sworn in are William Itodo as chairman while Mrs. Keziah Agundu, Akpa Idu and Myina Agber were sworn in as members.

The Governor who described the civil service as the engine room of Government said it can only work properly if it is well taken care of, saying his Government has taken the welfare of civil servants as a top priority.

He charged the civil servants to sustain their understanding and patience with the Government, stressing that everything necessary was being done to ensure that the issues of salary arrears, pensions and gratuity are settled.

Governor Ortom stated that the new Chairman of the Civil Service Commission was chosen based on merit having distinguished himself as a civil servant of repute before becoming a permanent secretary.

The Governor urged the commission members to work in synergy with the Head of Service to get optimal results.

He also encouraged them to be guided by the extant laws in handling matters relating to recruitments and appointments.

Responding on behalf of others, Chairman of the Benue State Civil Service Commission, Mr Itodo thanked Governor Ortom for given them the opportunity to serve and promised to work with the Head of Service to achieve the desired results.

Governor Ortom also swore in a new Special Adviser from Tarka Local Government area, Mr. Yiman Aboh who replaced Hon. Aondoaver Adenguhar who emerged as the chairmanship candidate of the PDP for Tarka local government council.

The governor enjoined the new adviser to team up with the rest of his colleagues in the cabinte so that together, they can contribute to the development of the state.